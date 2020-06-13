Madhya Pradesh likely to expand state cabinet after Rajya Sabha polls

"There are 24 vacant seats in the Madhya Pradesh assembly that will go to polls soon. The newly inducted MLAs of Congress who had resigned from their post after the rebellion would get 6 months time to be elected again once they join the cabinet. We are confident that these Congress leaders would again get elected and return to the assembly. The mass support of these MLAs along with the organisational strength of BJP would help these leaders in the by-elections," said the BJP leader added.