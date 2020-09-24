Madhya Pradesh Minister expresses regret over his 'I don't wear a mask' comment

After coming in for criticism over his remarks that he doesn't wear face masks in public, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra today expressed regret regarding his comments.

"My statement over wearing a mask appears to be a violation of the law. It wasn't in line with the sentiments of the Prime Minister. I accept my mistake and express regret and will wear a mask," Narottam Mishra said in a tweet in Hind.

He also appealed everyone to wear masks. "I also appeal to everyone to wear masks and observe social distancing," Mishra tweeted.

मास्क पहनने के बारे में मेरे बयान से कानून की अवहेलना महसूस हुई है। यह माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी की भावना के अनुरूप नहीं था। मैं अपनी गलती मानते हुए खेद प्रकट करता हूँ। मैं स्वयं भी मास्क पहनूंगा। समाज से भी अपील करूंगा कि सभी मास्क पहनें और सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के नियमों का पालन करें। — Dr Narottam Mishra (@drnarottammisra) September 24, 2020

On Wednesday while speaking to the media, the Minister had said that he never wore a mask for public programmes.

"I don't wear a mask for any programme. What is wrong with that?" he said. When asked why he didn't wear a mask, the Minister said, "I simply don't wear it."

Madhya Pradesh has 1,13,057 coronavirus cases till date, as per the the state health department.Indore is among the worst-hit districts. An Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) official said the civic body penalises people without masks with ₹200 fine.

As India is battling with the continuous surge in Covid-19 cases, PM Modi has been making repeated appeals to people to follow social distancing rules and wear masks until there is a vaccine for coronavirus.

