Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav said that the oath ceremony for the state's new government will be held on Wednesday. "The oath ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, December 13," Yadav said in Bhopal. Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13.

"The party won the love and faith of 8.5 crore people. We are thankful to all of them for being chosen as their leader. The way the BJP is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will take the caravan of development forward under his leadership," Mohan Yadav said, speaking to ANI news agency.

The CM-designate said that he will take forward the development works started by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

"I am at the service of the people. I will take forward the development works started by former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan. We will take forward the double-engine government under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. We will fulfil all promises," he added.

Meanwhile, security has beefed up at Yadav's residence in Ujjain after the Bhartiya Janata Party announced him as the new chief minister of Madhya Pradesh.

The BJP, in a bid to soothe ruffled feathers ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, also named two deputy chief ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajesh Shukla.

Meanwhile, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan congratulated both the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

"Hearty congratulations to friend @JagdishDevdaBJP ji on being nominated as Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident that under the guidance of respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, your efficient policies and experience will play an important role in the progress and development of Madhya State," CM Chouhan posted on X.

"Friend @rshuklabjp ji, hearty congratulations to you on being nominated as the Deputy Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. I have full confidence that with your efficient work and positive thinking, the development of the state will gain more momentum and the public welfare work will continue," he added.

Mohan Yadav became MLA for the first time in 2013 from Ujjain Dakshin's seat. In the 2018 Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly elections, he was once again elected and became MLA from the Ujjain Dakshin seat.

Earlier on July 2, 2020, he took the oath as cabinet minister in the Madhya Pradesh Government headed by Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Shivraj Singh Chouhan was the former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh from 2020 to 2023 and previously from 2005 to 2018 and a Member of the Legislative Assembly in Madhya Pradesh from Budhni since 2006 and previously from 1990 to 1991. He is the longest-serving Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and the counting of votes was done on December 3. The BJP, which had been battling close to 20 years of incumbency in the state, won a resounding mandate, bagging 163 seats, while the Congress finished a distant second at 66 seats.

