Madhya Pradesh: Mohan Yadav to take oath as Chief Minister tomorrow
Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister designate Mohan Yadav said that the oath ceremony for the state's new government will be held on Wednesday. "The oath ceremony will be held the day after tomorrow, December 13," Yadav said in Bhopal. Along with Yadav, Deputy Chief Minister-designates Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda will also take their oath on December 13.