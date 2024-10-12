Madhya Pradesh News: BJP govt in crisis? MLAs voice discontent amid internal strife; ‘normal’ discussions, says party

The Congress party criticises the BJP amid growing internal dissent as multiple MLAs express dissatisfaction. Brij Bihari Pateria briefly resigned but withdrew it, while others raised concerns about safety and police issues. The BJP downplays the unrest, asserting internal discussions are normal.

Livemint
Published12 Oct 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Madhya Pradesh News: Crisis in BJP govt? Ruling party MLAs express discontent
Madhya Pradesh News: Crisis in BJP govt? Ruling party MLAs express discontent(PTI)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh is facing internal crisis over the past few days as many legislators have expressed their dissatisfaction publicly, with someone of them even quitting.

There have been instances of protests and social media outburst, with at least 6 MLAs of ruling party voicing their concerns, indicating growing tensions with the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read | Drugs worth over ₹1,800 crore seized from Bhopal factory

Deori MLA, Brij Bihari Pateria, send his resignation to the speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday night. Pateria was unhappy over police's refusal to register an FIR in a snake bite case. Hours later, Pateria withdrew his resignation. He called it a result of "temporary outrage" and said everything is resolved now.

Pateriya was among the 22 Congress MLAs, who had resigned from the party to pull down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in March 2020.

He had later joined BJP and retained his Deori Assembly constituency in a by-election a few months later. He was re-elected to the Assembly in the November 2023 Assembly elections. Pateria staged a protest too before resigning and eventually withdrawing his resignation.

MLAs as SP office

Before Pateriya, BJP MLA from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel sparked a row by arriving at the the Superintendent of Police's office. Patel accused the police of protecting the liquor mafia. He even alleged that he feared to be killed leaving the ruling party in a fix.

 

Also Read | ’BJP will celebrate Godse...’: Akhilesh ’denied’ entry to JP Narayan’s centre

BJP MLA from Patan and former minister Ajay Vishnoi took to social media supporting Patel. “Pradeep ji, you have raised the right issue, but what can we do? The entire government is bowing down before liquor contractors,” Vishnoi wrote.

In a similar grievance, former minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak also raised concerns about his safety, claiming his Aadhaar card had been tampered with and suspicious individuals were seen outside his residences in Jabalpur, Katni, and Bhopal. He also said that he feared for his life.

"I feel my life is in danger. This is not just about Aadhaar tampering-it's a deep conspiracy," said Mr Pathak. Gadhakota MLA and former minister, Gopal Bhargava, questioned whether they were even entitled to burn Ravana in the current situation.

The BJP has downplayed these incidents." In any family, discussions happen among members. BJP operates with discipline, and everything is under control. Pateria Ji clarified in one minute that all is well," state BJP President VD Sharma was quoted as saying in a report in NDTV.

Also Read | BJP leader urges garba participants to sip ‘gaumutra’ in Indore, sparks row

The opposition Congress has been quick to call it an internal fight within the ruling party. "Earlier, when we raised these issues, VD Sharma would accuse us of defaming the BJP. Now, a dozen of their MLAs are raising the same concerns. What will they say now?" asked senior congress leader Mukesh Nayak.

BJP scripted landslide victory against the Congress in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh assembly elections . The saffron party won 163 seats in the House. The Congress secured a meagre 66 seats. Mohan Yadav was sworn in as Chief Minister as Shivraj Singh Chouhan was sent to centre and is now Union Agriculture Minister.

Key Takeaways
  • Internal dissent within the BJP signals potential instability in Madhya Pradesh governance.
  • Public grievances from ruling party members may impact public perception and electoral support.
  • The opposition is leveraging these internal struggles to question the BJP’s leadership and effectiveness.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Oct 2024, 08:45 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsMadhya Pradesh News: BJP govt in crisis? MLAs voice discontent amid internal strife; ‘normal’ discussions, says party

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bandhan Bank share price

    211.00
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    23.25 (12.38%)

    Tata Steel share price

    160.70
    03:51 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    1.05 (0.66%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,174.25
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -9.5 (-0.8%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    130.10
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    0.7 (0.54%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Cummins India share price

    3,611.75
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -169.6 (-4.49%)

    Star Health and Allied Insurance share price

    547.85
    03:59 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -19.35 (-3.41%)

    Creditaccess Grameen share price

    1,081.40
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -38 (-3.39%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,146.15
    03:55 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    -37.65 (-3.18%)
    More from Top Losers

    Nippon Life share price

    700.85
    03:53 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    59.15 (9.22%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    81.44
    03:52 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    5.16 (6.76%)

    Sonata Software share price

    608.50
    03:42 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    36.1 (6.31%)

    Triveni Turbines share price

    790.10
    03:29 PM | 11 OCT 2024
    45.85 (6.16%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,645.000.00
      Chennai
      76,651.000.00
      Delhi
      76,803.000.00
      Kolkata
      76,655.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.