Madhya Pradesh News: BJP govt in crisis? MLAs voice discontent amid internal strife; ‘normal’ discussions, says party

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Madhya Pradesh is facing internal crisis over the past few days as many legislators have expressed their dissatisfaction publicly, with someone of them even quitting.

There have been instances of protests and social media outburst, with at least 6 MLAs of ruling party voicing their concerns, indicating growing tensions with the ruling party in Madhya Pradesh.

Deori MLA, Brij Bihari Pateria, send his resignation to the speaker of Madhya Pradesh assembly on Thursday night. Pateria was unhappy over police's refusal to register an FIR in a snake bite case. Hours later, Pateria withdrew his resignation. He called it a result of "temporary outrage" and said everything is resolved now.

Pateriya was among the 22 Congress MLAs, who had resigned from the party to pull down the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government in March 2020.

He had later joined BJP and retained his Deori Assembly constituency in a by-election a few months later. He was re-elected to the Assembly in the November 2023 Assembly elections. Pateria staged a protest too before resigning and eventually withdrawing his resignation.

MLAs as SP office Before Pateriya, BJP MLA from Mauganj, Pradeep Patel sparked a row by arriving at the the Superintendent of Police's office. Patel accused the police of protecting the liquor mafia. He even alleged that he feared to be killed leaving the ruling party in a fix.

BJP MLA from Patan and former minister Ajay Vishnoi took to social media supporting Patel. “Pradeep ji, you have raised the right issue, but what can we do? The entire government is bowing down before liquor contractors,” Vishnoi wrote.

In a similar grievance, former minister and BJP MLA Sanjay Pathak also raised concerns about his safety, claiming his Aadhaar card had been tampered with and suspicious individuals were seen outside his residences in Jabalpur, Katni, and Bhopal. He also said that he feared for his life.

"I feel my life is in danger. This is not just about Aadhaar tampering-it's a deep conspiracy," said Mr Pathak. Gadhakota MLA and former minister, Gopal Bhargava, questioned whether they were even entitled to burn Ravana in the current situation.

The BJP has downplayed these incidents." In any family, discussions happen among members. BJP operates with discipline, and everything is under control. Pateria Ji clarified in one minute that all is well," state BJP President VD Sharma was quoted as saying in a report in NDTV.

The opposition Congress has been quick to call it an internal fight within the ruling party. "Earlier, when we raised these issues, VD Sharma would accuse us of defaming the BJP. Now, a dozen of their MLAs are raising the same concerns. What will they say now?" asked senior congress leader Mukesh Nayak.