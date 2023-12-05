comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Dec 05 2023 15:13:24
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 222.55 4.53%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 131.55 0.46%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 3.8%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,014.1 2.37%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 607.8 2.21%
Business News/ Politics / News/  Madhya Pradesh news: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ‘not a contender for CM today’
Back Back

Madhya Pradesh news: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ‘not a contender for CM today’

 Livemint

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats

Bhopal, Dec 3 (ANI): Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Chief VD Sharma and senior party leader Shivprakash celebrate the party's lead in the State Assembly elections, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjeev Gupta)Premium
Bhopal, Dec 3 (ANI): Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State Chief VD Sharma and senior party leader Shivprakash celebrate the party's lead in the State Assembly elections, in Bhopal on Sunday. (ANI Photo) (Sanjeev Gupta)

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly polls, defying the idea of anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. While much of the credit for the win has been attributed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ladli Behena Yojna, and his work as a BJP Karyakarta, the lawmaker has now said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday and he also extended gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party.

"I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi.

"I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," Chouhan said.

He further said that he was grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their love and support in the assembly elections 2023.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh that we have received their immense love and blessings in the assembly elections 2023. We have received unprecedented public support. Being a family member, we will continue to work for them. I am a party worker, and have tried to complete the work given to me by the party with complete honesty and integrity to the best of my ability," he added.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, “I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)..."

Madhya Pradesh went to poll for 230 assembly seats in a single phase on November 17 and its result was declared on Sunday along with three other states. The BJP registered a comprehensive victory in the state by winning 163 seats while the Congress party came a distant second after winning 66 seats and Bharat Adivasi Party won one seat in the state.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Elections News, Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 03:09 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App