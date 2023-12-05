Madhya Pradesh news: Shivraj Singh Chouhan says ‘not a contender for CM today’

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) swept the Assembly polls, defying the idea of anti-incumbency in Madhya Pradesh. While much of the credit for the win has been attributed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Ladli Behena Yojna, and his work as a BJP Karyakarta, the lawmaker has now said that he has never been a contender for the Chief Minister before nor is he one now.

CM Chouhan made the remark while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday and he also extended gratitude to the public of the state for a clear mandate to the party. "I have never been a contender for the Chief Minister post, nor am I today. As a worker, I will always do whatever work the party gives me with my full dedication, capacity and honesty. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is our leader and I always felt proud and happy working with him," CM Chouhan said.

The BJP leader also claimed that he considered himself fortunate to get the opportunity to work with PM Modi.

"I consider myself fortunate that PM Modi is our leader and I have got the opportunity to work with him. Under the leadership of PM Modi, a glorious, prosperous and powerful India is being built and we are the tools for building such an India. I have full faith that under the leadership of PM Modi, India will lead the world. As a worker, I have always dedicated myself to fulfilling this mission," Chouhan said.

He further said that he was grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh for their love and support in the assembly elections 2023.

"I am deeply grateful to the people of Madhya Pradesh that we have received their immense love and blessings in the assembly elections 2023. We have received unprecedented public support. Being a family member, we will continue to work for them. I am a party worker, and have tried to complete the work given to me by the party with complete honesty and integrity to the best of my ability," he added.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan also said, “I won't be going to Delhi. Tomorrow, I will go to Chhindwara where we were not able to win all the 7 seats of Vidhan Sabha. I have only one resolution, BJP should win MP's all 29 seats (in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections)..."