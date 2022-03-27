Madhya Pradesh plans to include air travel in senior citizens' pilgrimage scheme

Madhya Pradesh plans to include air travel in senior citizens' pilgrimage scheme1 min read . 10:43 AM IST
The Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana (a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens) will start again in April in a renewed form
The Madhya Pradesh government is planning to provide air travel facility to senior citizens under Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana. The Mukhyamantri Teerth Darshan Yojana (a free pilgrimage scheme for senior citizens) will start again in April in a renewed form. Four trains will operate in April. In the first train, the Chief Minister and all the ministers will go to Kashi to offer prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and take a dip in the Ganga, Minister for Home Narottam Mishra said.
The minister said there was also a discussion on organising such pilgrimages via bus and trains for small groups. It was also discussed to take senior citizens to distant pilgrim centres via air," he informed.
Mishra said there was agreement in the cabinet that senior citizens should be taken by a flight to distant pilgrimage destinations. So far, an entire train is run to the pilgrim destinations under this scheme.
The minister also revealed that the cabinet also discussed the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana (a scheme for the marriage of girls belonging to poor families), which is currently implemented by two departments. It was also discussed that this scheme should now be run by one department and that the financial aid given under it be increased, he said. The proposal of making fair price shops as all-purpose shops was also discussed in the meeting, as well as installing GPS in the vehicles involved in the transportation of ration
