Madhya Pradesh plans to include air travel in senior citizens' pilgrimage scheme

The minister also revealed that the cabinet also discussed the Mukhyamantri Kanyadan Yojana (a scheme for the marriage of girls belonging to poor families), which is currently implemented by two departments. It was also discussed that this scheme should now be run by one department and that the financial aid given under it be increased, he said. The proposal of making fair price shops as all-purpose shops was also discussed in the meeting, as well as installing GPS in the vehicles involved in the transportation of ration