Madhya Pradesh police recruits to recite Ramcharitmanas every night before sleeping; top cop says ‘learn from Lord Ram’

Newly inducted police constables in Madhya Pradesh have been instructed to recite one or two chapters of the Ramcharitmanas collectively every night before sleeping at Police Training Schools (PTSs) across the state.

Newswire ANI reported that the directive coincides with the launch of a nine-month basic training program that began on 23 July at eight PTSs. Before the start of the training, officials received numerous requests from recruits seeking to transfer to training centres closer to their hometowns.

ADG (Training) Raja Babu Singh stated that it is a treasure trove of wisdom, and there is a path described for ideal value-based living in it. He told ANI, “There are a total of eight Police Training Schools in Madhya Pradesh to train newly recruited constables, which include Rewa, Umaria, Pachamarhi, Indore, Ujjain, Bhauri-Bhopal, Sagar and Tighra-Gwalior. A 9-month-long training of newly recruited 4000 constables has started from today at these eight PTSs. As new criminal laws were implemented from July 1, 2024, we made some amendments in the 9-month-long basic course of police constables. We have designed the course keeping in mind the technological elements and its training has begun from today.”

Around half of the newly recruited constables submitted applications for PTS allocation nearest to their home, citing various excuses, mostly of illness in the family. Though ADG Singh dissuaded them and gave the example of Lord Ram's 14-year exile from Ramcharitmanas, they took a lesson from it.

“We have received a lot of applications from newly recruited PTS change personnel wishing to do training courses at the PTS nearest to their home. Some of them were citing reasons for their mother's illness and others. While addressing SP PTSs yesterday, I told them to counsel the recruits and motivate them that it is said in Ramcharitmanas, Lord Ram spent 14 years in exile; if Lord Ram had stayed in exile, then why can't you (recruits) spend just nine months in a Police Training School within the state,” ADG singh said.

Ramcharitmanas is a treasure trove of wisdom, containing key messages about how to live life.

He further added, “I gave them this example of Lord Ram so that new recruits should focus on training rather than paying attention to changing PTS. I have also asked them to read Ramcharitmanas, and take inspiration from it; it contains many key messages about how to live life.”

(With inputs from ANI)