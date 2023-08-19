Madhya Pradesh polls: Jyotiradiya Scindia loyalist BJP leader travels in 800 vehicle convoy to re-join Congress | VIDEO1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 03:22 PM IST
According to Congress leaders, Patel led a convoy of over 800 vehicles with his supporters from his hometown Jawad in Neemuch to the party office in the state capital Bhopal.
As the Madhya Prsdesh Assembly Polls near, every possible development in Bahrtiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress surges. Days after BJP released their first list of candidates for the upcoming crucial assembly polls, turncoat Jyotiraditya Scindia loyalist leader Samandar Patel travelled in a 800 vehicle convoy to re-join Congress.
The Chouhan-led BJP government is not only number one in corruption but also number one in atrocities against women, farmers, and youth. Now, the people of the state have made up their minds to bid adieu to the Shivraj government, Nath said, adding, “I will also bid adieu to him but with love."
Meanwhile, Patel said that he was very happy to return to the Congress party.
Notably, it is not the first instance that Scindia loyalists joined the Congress party. Recently, the former Shivpuri district Congress President Baijnath Singh Yadav who was working with Scindia in the Kolaras area of the district rejoined the Congress party along with his several workers.
One more Schinda's aide Rakesh Gupta, who was associated with the trader class also left the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and returned to the Congress party along with his workers.
The State is set to go to assembly polls later this year.