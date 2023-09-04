Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday called Madhya Pradesh chief minister and fellow Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan the ‘Dhoni’ of politics. Rajnath compared Shivraj Singh Chouhan's acumen in politics to the legendary former Indian Men's Cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

"I have seen the MP CM working in the field of politics. If I say that your 'mama' Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the 'Dhoni' of politics, then that would not be an exaggeration..." Rajnath Singh said at an event in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh. The statements comes from the senior BJP leader ahead of assembly elections scheduled to be held later this year in Madhya Pradesh. “I am calling him the 'Dhoni' of politics because I have known him for the last 30 years. No matter how the beginning is, he knows to win the cricket match by giving a good finish." Rajnath Singh continued in applauding Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. "This is the art of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. But he has gained political success not just based on art, he has served the people like a caretaker. This is how he has gained the trust of the people." Rajnath Singh said.

Rajnath Singh also hit out at former chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath. The Union Defence Minister said, Kamal Nath came for a year and a half and what he did. The poor should have a roof over their head, and for that PM Modi approved houses for here. But he (Kamal Nath) said we will not make 2 lakh homes. He was worried that PM Modi would get the credit. In his governance of 1.5 years, he cancelled all our schemes and hindered the schemes coming from the centre..."

Notably, several leaders from eight districts, including a sitting MLA, recently resigned from the membership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joined the Congress party ahead of the assembly polls slated later this year.

These leaders joined the party in the presence of state Congress chief Kamal Nath and Congress leader Randeep Surjewala at the state Congress office in Bhopal.

As many as 10 leaders have joined the party from various regions which include MLA from Kolaras constituency in Shivpuri district, Virendra Raghuvanshi, who resigned from the primary membership of the BJP recently on August 31. In his resignation letter, running into two pages, the MLA alleged corruption and factionalism in the BJP.

The second prominent leaders include ex-MLA of BJP Bhawar Singh Shekhawat from Dhar district and the third leader is Chandra Bhushan Singh Bundela (Guddu Raja) from Sagar district. He is son of Sujan Singh Bundela, two times Member of Parliament (MP) from Jhansi. Guddu Raja has arrived with a convoy of 500 vehicles from his home district to join the party.

Similarly, the other leaders include Dr Ashish Agarwal from Bhopal who is a nephew of former state home minister Umashankar Gupta, Chhedilal Pandey and Shivam Pandey from Katni, Dr Keshav Yadav from Bhind, Mahendra Pratap Singh from Narmadapuram, Arvind Dhakad from Shivpuri and woman leader Anshu Raghuvanshi from Guna district.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with Election Commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel reached Bhopal on Monday to review the preparations for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections.

Congress leader Kamal Nath and turncoat Union Civil Aviation minister and now BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia had together campaigned in the 2018 Amdhya Pradesh Assembly elections, in which the Congress defeated the BJP by a slender margin after 15 years.

However, Kamal Nath had to step down as the Chief Minister in March 2020 after Scindia, and 22 other Congress MLAs resigned from the assembly and moved to the BJP, paving the way for the return of Shivraj Singh Chouhan to the top post.