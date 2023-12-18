Madhya Pradesh: Row erupts after man dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomes CM Mohan Yadav at Ujjain event

A controversy erupted after a person dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomed newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an event in Ujjain.

The video footage of the incident showed the person mimicking flying to welcome Yadav with a garland.

After the incident, the video went viral on social media.

In the footage, the person was seen hanging from a crane to welcome Yadav at the event where a huge crowd had gathered for the entry ceremony of the CM on Saturday.

The Congress party has slammed the act and questioned the need for it.

“Isn't the blood of hypocrites boiling by hanging Bajrang Bali on a crane and welcoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with his hands? Crossed all limits," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After his name was announced for the MP CM post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had levelled some allegations against him on X.

“Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan," Ramesh said.