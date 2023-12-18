Madhya Pradesh: Row erupts after man dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomes CM Mohan Yadav at Ujjain event
Footage of the incident showed the person dressed as Lord Hanuman mimicking flying to welcome Mohan Yadav with a garland
A controversy erupted after a person dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomed newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an event in Ujjain.
He also alleged that the MP government allegedly changed the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Yadav.
On Monday, a four-day first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly started with newly elected MLAs, including CM Mohan Yadav administering oath.
Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to the MLAs and Yadav.
Addressing the media after taking oath, Yadav said, “Today is the first day of the 16th Assembly session. We all newly elected MLAs, including me, took the oath and kept it continuing. I am happy that on the very first day, we have given a positive message. The nomination form for the new Assembly Speaker has been submitted. I welcome this positive cooperation of the opposition and hope that they will play their positive, constructive role in the development of the state."
