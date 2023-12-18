Madhya Pradesh: Row erupts after man dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomes CM Mohan Yadav at Ujjain event

A controversy erupted after a person dressed as Lord Hanuman welcomed newly appointed Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav at an event in Ujjain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The video footage of the incident showed the person mimicking flying to welcome Yadav with a garland.

After the incident, the video went viral on social media.

In the footage, the person was seen hanging from a crane to welcome Yadav at the event where a huge crowd had gathered for the entry ceremony of the CM on Saturday.

The Congress party has slammed the act and questioned the need for it.

"Isn't the blood of hypocrites boiling by hanging Bajrang Bali on a crane and welcoming the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh with his hands? Crossed all limits," Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter).

After his name was announced for the MP CM post, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh had levelled some allegations against him on X.

“Eight days after the election results, the BJP elected the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, a person against whom there are many serious allegations including large-scale manipulation in the Ujjain Master Plan," Ramesh said.



He also alleged that the MP government allegedly changed the land-use pattern in the Ujjain Master Plan to benefit Yadav.

On Monday, a four-day first session of the 16th Madhya Pradesh Assembly started with newly elected MLAs, including CM Mohan Yadav administering oath.

Protem Speaker Gopal Bhargava administered the oath to the MLAs and Yadav.

Addressing the media after taking oath, Yadav said, “Today is the first day of the 16th Assembly session. We all newly elected MLAs, including me, took the oath and kept it continuing. I am happy that on the very first day, we have given a positive message. The nomination form for the new Assembly Speaker has been submitted. I welcome this positive cooperation of the opposition and hope that they will play their positive, constructive role in the development of the state."

