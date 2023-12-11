A week after its roaring victory in the state, Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday declared Ujjain MLA Mohan Yadav as the new Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

After the announcement, outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan blessed the newly designated CM and extended his wishes to him. The party appointed Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda as the deputy CMs of the state. Whereas, former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will take charge as the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly.

Speaking with reporters, the former CM of the state said that Madhya Pradesh has got its new Chief Minister and the state will prosper to new heights. Soon after the announcement, he also wrote a post on social media congratulating Mohan Yadav. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Hearty congratulations to hardworking fellow Shri @DrMohanYadav51 ji on being nominated as the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh in the BJP Legislative Party meeting. I am confident ‍ that under the able guidance of respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, you will take Madhya Pradesh to new heights of progress and development and will create new records in the field of public welfare. Many congratulations and best wishes for this new responsibility," he wrote in Hindi on X.

Mohan Yadav's selection as the next CM of Madhya Pradesh has come as a surprise amid speculations of keeping Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the CM of the state. Yadav is a prominent leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA.

His name was proposed by the outgoing CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for the CM post at a meeting of the newly-elected legislators held in the evening in Bhopal in the presence of party's central observers, state party president VD Sharma told PTI. Mohan Yadav is considered to have close association with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and is also a three-time MLA from Ujjain. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was first elected as an MLA in 2013 from Ujjain South. He managed to maintain his seat in the next assembly elections held in 2018 and in 2023. Under Chouhan's leadership, he was serving as the higher education minister. After the selection of Mohan Yadav as the next CM, the saffron party has managed to repose its faith in OBC leaders for the fourth time since 2003 when Uma Bharti was made the chief minister.

