Madras HC dismisses petition against Udayanidhi Stalin, PK Sekar Babu and A Raja of DMK over ‘Sanatana Dharma’ remarks
The petition was disposed of by the Madras High Court without issuing quo warranto against the DMK leaders for remarks on 'Sanatana Dharma'.
The Madras High Court on Wednesday, March 6 refrained from issuing 'quo warranto' against Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister PK Sekar Babu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja over the remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and dismissed the petition.