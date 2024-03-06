The Madras High Court on Wednesday, March 6 refrained from issuing 'quo warranto' against Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, Minister PK Sekar Babu and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP A Raja over the remarks on ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and dismissed the petition.

The quo warranto petitions were filed by T Manohar, who claims to be an office-bearer of the Hindu Munnani, and two others.

The petition questioned the authority of the three DMK leaders holding official posts when they had participated in an "anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting" and allegedly delivered speeches against the system of religious practices.

Justice Anita Sumanth, while disposing of the petitions, observed that the DMK leaders who hold high posts must act more responsibly. She also said that the DMK leader should verify historical events before making such statements.

The judge pointed out that Stalin's comparison of Sanatan Dharma to diseases violated the constitutional mandate and disseminated misinformation.

According to a Live Law report, the Madras High Court has specifically criticised Sekar Babu for participating in a meeting for the eradication of Sanatana Dharma.

While holding that the writs were maintainable, Justice Sumanth said that no action had been taken against the ministers which would disqualify them from holding the official posts and thus the pleas were premature.

In September 2023, Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, had made remarks comparing 'Sanatana Dharma' to diseases like 'malaria' and 'dengue' while advocating for its elimination on grounds that it was rooted in the caste system and historical discrimination.

His remarks triggered a massive political controversy across the country. It led to several criminal complaints being filed against him.

Earlier on Monday, the Supreme Court questioned Udhayanidhi Stalin over his remarks calling for the eradication of 'Sanatana Dharma' and told him that he is "not a layman but a minister".

(With PTI inputs)

