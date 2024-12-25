Maha Kumbh 2025: Akhilesh Yadav accuses UP government of ‘mismanagement’, takes a swipe while offering help

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of ‘mismanagement’ and delayed security arrangements at the mega religious event 'Mahakumbh', set to take place in January 2025 in Prayagraj.

Flagging issues regarding security arrangements, local concerns and overall administration in Prayagraj, the SP chief shared a video on X and requested the government to take immediate corrective action.

"This is the truth of preparations for 'Prayagraj Mahakumbh 2025' under the BJP government! At least the work of the police department should have been completed long ago because the management of the security circle does not wait for the last day," Akhilesh Yadav said.

Among other things, Akhilesh also alleged that the needs of local residents are being ignored and questioned the government's priorities.

"The aggrieved people of Prayagraj are asking that the BJP government was very prompt in removing the statue of 'Mahadani' Emperor Harshvardhan, but why is the same speed not being shown for administrative management?" Akhilesh Yadav said.

Akhilesh Yadav offers help: The SP chief highlighted complaints of people related to transportation and movement around the Mahakumbh area.

"Alternative arrangements should also be made to address the concerns of the residents of Prayagraj about movement and transportation in case of an emergency," he added.

He added that his party wants the Mahakumbh to go on and Prayagraj to also remain dynamic.

In the meantime, Akhilesh offered his party's help in assisting the state government, but two a swipe at the same time.

He said, "If the government-administration has failed in the preparations for the Mahakumbh, then we propose to send our true and dedicated workers to help because the BJP people would be busy earning money or in election planning.

About Mahakumbh: The Mahakumbh Mela 2025 is all set to begin on 13 January 2025 and will conclude on 26 January 2025 with Maha Shivratri. Mahakumbh takes place once every 12 years.