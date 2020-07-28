Maha legislature: Monsoon session to start on Sep 7, not Aug 3

MUMBAI : The monsoon session of the Maharashtra legislature will start from September 7 and not from August 3 as scheduled earlier, a decision which comes in the wake of rising coronavirus cases in the state, an official said on Tuesday.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the business advisory committee, comprising representatives of ruling and opposition parties, held in Mumbai.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the business advisory committee, comprising representatives of ruling and opposition parties, held in Mumbai.

"The monsoon session of the state legislature will now be held from September 7. It was to start from August 3. The decision to hold it from September 7 was taken due to the coronavirus outbreak," he said.

The session was originally scheduled for June 22 which then got pushed back to August 3 and now to September 7.

Incidentally, the Budget session of the legislature in March was curtailed from scheduled four weeks to three weeks.

Till July 27, Maharashtra had recorded 3,83,723 COVID-19 cases and 13,883 deaths.

