Mahakumbh 2025: ‘AI Chatbot to give event info in 11 Indian languages’: PM Modi in last Mann ki Baat of 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the upcoming 'Maha Kumbh' as the “mahakumbh of unity” as he asked people to return from the grand religious congregation with the resolve to banish hate and division from the society. In his monthly Mann ki Baat broadcast, Modi said, “Mahakumbh ka sandesh ek ho pura desh (Message from the Maha Kumbh should be that the entire country must be united).”

Noting the variety of people who visit the congregation, which will be held in Prayagraj from 13 January, he said there is no other example of such a scene of unity in diversity. “Mahakumbh's speciality lies not just in its vastness but also in its diversity,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “For the first time, an AI chatbot will be used in the Kumbh event. All kinds of information related to Kumbh will be available in 11 Indian languages through the AI chatbot. There is no discrimination anywhere, no one is big, no one is small. Therefore, our Kumbh is also the Maha Kumbh of Unity. Devotees will be provided information about government-approved tour packages, accommodation and homestay on their mobile phones.”

The mega-religious event is held every 12 years.

Modi also pointed out that the next Republic Day will mark the 75th anniversary of the implementation of the Constitution.

It is a matter of pride for the countrymen, he said, and asserted that the Constitution has stood every test of time.

“It is our guiding light,” he said, adding that he reached this position in his life due to the Constitution.

Modi said a website, constitution75.com, has been launched to connect people with its provisions and spirit.

Opposition parties have often accused his government of weakening the Constitution, a charge the ruling party has vehemently denied.

Modi has constantly highlighted his government's efforts to strengthen constitutional values and spirit and has, in turn, accused the main opposition Congress of subverting the country's guiding document whenever it was in power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Do you know that a unique Olympic has started in our Bastar! Yes, a new revolution is coming into being in Bastar through the first Bastar Olympics.”

“The mascot of the Bastar Olympics is 'Wild Water Buffalo' and 'Hill Myna. It reflects the rich culture of Bastar. The defining Mantra of this sports Mahakumbh is 'Karsay Ta Bastar Barsaye Ta Bastar' i.e. ‘Bastar will play - Bastar will win,” said Modi.

(With inputs from PTI)