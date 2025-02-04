Mahakumbh stampede: Hema Malini says not very big incident; Jaya Bachchan claims ‘bodies thrown in water’

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Jaya Bachchan stirred up a controversy on Monday, saying that the water in Kumbh is the "most contaminated right now". She claimed bodies (of those who died in the stampede) have been thrown in the river, because of which the water has been contaminated.

Jaya Bachchan said, “... Where is the water most contaminated right now? It's in Kumbh. Bodies [of those who died in the Mahakumbh stampede] have been thrown in the river because of which the water has been contaminated...”

Advertisement

Bachchan said that while VIPs get special treatment, there's no support and arrangement for the common people at Kumbh Mela 2025.

"The real issues are not being addressed. The common people visiting Kumbh are not receiving any special treatment, there is no arrangement for them. They are lying that crores of people have visited the place, how can such a large number of people gather in that place at any given point?...," Jaya Bachchan said.

Advertisement

Akhilesh Yadav: 'Army should take over...' On Tuesday, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav demanded transparency regarding the fatalities at the Mahakumbh stampede. He urged the government to present accurate figures on the deaths, treatment of the injured, and arrangements made for the event.

Yadav also said the Army should take over the responsibility of the Mahakumbh disaster management and "lost and found" centre.

The stampede in question occurred at the Mahakumbh Mela during the second Shahi Snan on Mouni Amawasya. It reportedly claimed at least 30 lives and injured around 60 individuals. Several opposition leaders raised concerns over the government's handling of the stampede during the Mauni Amavasya bathing ritual.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The backlash BJP MPs, including Hema Malini and Arun Govil, slammed the claims around the Mahakumbh stampede incident.

Hema Malini shared her experience at the world largest religious gathering and said, “...We went to Kumbh, we had a very nice bath. It is right that an incident took place, but it was not a very big incident.”

Malini said, “I don't know how big it was. It is being exaggerated...It was very well-managed, and everything was done very well...So many people are coming, it is very difficult to manage but we are doing our best...”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Meanwhile, BJP MP Arun Govil hit back at Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday over her remarks on Mahakumbh. Govil demanded proof from Bachchan, stating that without evidence, she had no right to make such statements and claimed her remarks as baseless accusations.