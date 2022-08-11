Maharashtra: 15 of 20 ministers face criminal cases, claims report

Maharashtra: 15 of 20 ministers face criminal cases, claims report2 min read . 11 Aug 2022
- In the new Maharashtra cabinet, 75% of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves
In the new Maharashtra cabinet, 75% of the ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves, according to a report by Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
After the cabinet expansion, the Association for Democratic Reforms and the Maharashtra Election Watch analysed the self-sworn affidavits of all ministers submitted during the assembly polls in 2019.
As per the ADR report, 15 (75%) ministers have declared criminal cases against themselves and 13 (65%) have declared serious criminal cases against themselves.
All the ministers are crorepatis and the average value of their assets is ₹47.45 crore.
ADR said that Mangal Prabhat Lodha has the highest declared total assets. Lodha from the Malabar Hill constituency has assets worth ₹441.65 crore. Whereas Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram has the lowest assets.
"The minister with the highest declared total assets is Mangal Prabhat Lodha from Malabar Hill constituency with assets worth ₹441.65 crore. The minister with the lowest declared total assets is Bhumare Sandipanrao Asaram from Paithan constituency with assets worth ₹2.92 crore," ADR said.
In addition to this, there is no woman in the council of ministers.
On educational qualification, ADR said eight (40%) ministers have declared their educational qualification to be between 10th and 12th standard, while 11 (55%) have declared having an educational qualification of graduate or above. One minister holds a diploma.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expanded his two-member ministry by inducting 18 ministers on Tuesday, 41 days after he took the oath of office along with his deputy and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis. Of the 18 new ministers, nine each were from Shinde's rebel Shiv Sena group and the BJP.
Shinde and 39 other Shiv Sena legislators had revolted against the party leadership in June this year, which led to the collapse of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi government.
Separately, the Eknath Shinde cabinet approved an additional expenditure of ₹10,269 crore for the mostly underground Mumbai Metro Line 3 project yesterday.
The cabinet instructed the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) to transfer ₹1,297 crore (the difference in cost) to the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation as part of the ₹10,269 crore funding.
The Metro Line 3 is funded by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) which would now increase its contribution from ₹13,235 crore to ₹19,924 crore, according to Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.
In another decision, the Cabinet cleared a proposal to be sent to the Union government seeking ₹759 crore for including the Kanpa-Chimur-Warora broad gauge railway line in the ongoing Nagpur-Umred-Warora broad gauge project. The total cost of the rail project is ₹1,518 crore and the state is demanding nearly 50% from the Centre.
