Maharashtra: After Oppn parties, now minister Chhagan Bhujbal seeks Sambhaji Bhide's arrest

Chhagan Bhujbal, minister in the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government, on Monday condemned right-wing activist Sambhaji Bhide’s objectionable remarks on Mahatma Gandhi and demanded his arrest.
Bhide, the founder of Shri Shiv Pratishthan Hindustan, allegedly made the comments at a public event in Amravati on Thursday and was booked by Rajapeth police there on Saturday, according to PTI.
Bhujbal said, “Bhide's comments against Mahatma Gandhi are condemnable. He has also made objectionable statements against Mahatma Phule. The government should arrest him."
The opposition parties including the Congress, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party and the Shiv Sena (UBT) have accused the BJP of backing Bhide and going soft on him.
The minister said it remains to be seen if Bhide is making these statements due to “loss of intellect" or on behalf of someone.
He also said some sections of society are supporting Bhide, which was an unfortunate development for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Maharashtra.
Maharashtra deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday condemned Sambhaji Bhide for his alleged derogatory statement against Mahatma Gandhi, saying that 'Gandhi is seen as the leader of the history of India's freedom struggle'.
Fadnavis said that they will not tolerate his (Gandhi's) insult.
“I condemn the statement of Sambhaji Bhide. Mahatma Gandhi is the father of the nation. He is viewed as the leader of the history of India's freedom struggle," Fadnavis said.
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve on Monday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Maharashtra government of protecting and promoting Bhide.
“The inaction and encouragement of the BJP has led to Bhide attacking revered personalities like Mahatma Gandhi. The state government is actively promoting Bhide and endorsing his statements," Danve, the Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council, told reporters.
Danve also questioned the decision to bestow the Lokmanya Tilak National Award, constituted by Tilak Smarak Mandir Trust in 1983 to honour the legacy of legendary freedom fighter, on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Danve said the PM was silent on the violence in Manipur despite the country seeking a response on the matter.
Lokmanya Tilak fought fearlessly against the British and challenged their actions, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.
