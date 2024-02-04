Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar takes veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar’s age, urges supporters to vote for his Lok Sabha candidate

In a veiled attack at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged his supporters to listen to him "like they listened to a senior" earlier and vote for his Lok Sabha candidate.

Ajit Pawar also alluded to Sharad Pawar’s age with a "last election" comment.

"You listened to a senior for so many years. Now listen to me and vote for the Lok Sabha candidate I am going to field. I can then tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi that people have voted for my candidate. Do not forget who came to help when you were in trouble," the deputy chief minister said at a gathering in Baramati in Pune district.

Attacking Sharad Pawar without taking his name, the deputy CM said, "I do not know when some people are going to stop. There might be a sentimental appeal that this would be the last election. Do not know which will be the last election."

Sharad Pawar has remained undefeated in Assembly and Lok Sabha polls since the late 1960s and is currently a Rajya Sabha member.

In July last year, Ajit Pawar split the NCP and joined the Eknath Shinde government along with eight MLAs. Since then, he has routinely justified his revolt by saying elders, a reference to octogenarian Sharad Pawar, should have given way to the next generation.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar is hearing cross-petitions linked to the split filed by the NCP's rival factions, seeking disqualification of those owing allegiance to the other camp.

On February 1, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut dubbed as a "farce" the on-going hearing on disqualification petitions filed by rival NCP factions before Narwekar, and claimed the Sharad Pawar-founded party will meet the same fate as his outfit.

Last month, Narwekar, delivering his much-awaited verdict, had recognised chief minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena as the "real political party", but did not disqualify any MLA from the two rival camps.

