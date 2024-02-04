Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar takes veiled jibe at Sharad Pawar’s age, urges supporters to vote for his Lok Sabha candidate
Ajit Pawar asked his supporters to listen to him ‘like they listened to a senior’ earlier and vote for his Lok Sabha candidate
In a veiled attack at Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Sunday urged his supporters to listen to him "like they listened to a senior" earlier and vote for his Lok Sabha candidate.
