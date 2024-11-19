Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: ‘BJP is facing defeat…’, says Salil Deshmukh after attack on his father

Anil Deshmukh, NCP-SCP leader, was injured in an alleged attack linked to BJP. The incident occurred during the final campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20. The opposition MVA coalition aims to reclaim power, challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Updated19 Nov 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Salil Deshmukh, the Katol constituency candidate. (Photo: ANI)
Salil Deshmukh, the Katol constituency candidate. (Photo: ANI)

Salil Deshmukh, the Katol constituency candidate and son of NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, accused the BJP of orchestrating an alleged attack on his father.

He further claimed that the BJP is attempting to destabilise the region, as it faces a looming defeat in the upcoming elections for Katol and Nagpur, as reported by ANI.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024: High-octane campaign wraps up; 96 million voters to choose between Mahayuti and MVA

“From Gramin Rugnalaya, I reached the Katol police station, where his (Anil Deshmukh) temporary dressing was done, and then he was urgently referred to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital. People accompanying Anil Deshmukh have filed a complaint. Thousands of people gathered, and I appealed to them to maintain peace. It's evident that the BJP is facing a significant defeat here, and they believe that with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister, they can act without accountability. They do not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe.”

Salil Deshmukh is contesting the Katol seat on the NCP Sharad Pawar faction's ticket, facing BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024 could be a make-or-break moment for Mahayuti and MVA. Here’s why

The incident occurred on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road, where Anil Deshmukh's car was allegedly attacked with stones, leaving the NCP-SCP leader injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The attack took place on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

 

NCP leader and former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh was injured in an alleged attack, with his son, Salil Deshmukh, accusing the BJP of orchestrating the incident. The BJP has yet to comment on the allegations.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election: 420 candidates vie for 36 Mumbai seats on November 20

The BJP is facing a significant defeat here, and they believe that with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister, they can act without accountability.

The attack comes just days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies to be announced on November 23. The opposition MVA coalition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, is aiming to reclaim power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.

(With inputs from ANI)

Key Takeaways
  • The attack on Anil Deshmukh highlights rising political tensions as Maharashtra’s Assembly elections approach.
  • Accusations against the BJP suggest a potential strategy to destabilize the opposition ahead of the elections.
  • The incident underscores the importance of safety and accountability in a politically charged environment.

First Published:19 Nov 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'BJP is facing defeat…', says Salil Deshmukh after attack on his father

