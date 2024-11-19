Anil Deshmukh, NCP-SCP leader, was injured in an alleged attack linked to BJP. The incident occurred during the final campaigning for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, scheduled for November 20. The opposition MVA coalition aims to reclaim power, challenging the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Salil Deshmukh, the Katol constituency candidate and son of NCP-SCP leader Anil Deshmukh, accused the BJP of orchestrating an alleged attack on his father.

He further claimed that the BJP is attempting to destabilise the region, as it faces a looming defeat in the upcoming elections for Katol and Nagpur, as reported by ANI.

“From Gramin Rugnalaya, I reached the Katol police station, where his (Anil Deshmukh) temporary dressing was done, and then he was urgently referred to Nagpur's Alexis Hospital. People accompanying Anil Deshmukh have filed a complaint. Thousands of people gathered, and I appealed to them to maintain peace. It's evident that the BJP is facing a significant defeat here, and they believe that with Amit Shah as the Union Home Minister and Devendra Fadnavis as the Deputy Chief Minister and Maharashtra Home Minister, they can act without accountability. They do not want Katol and Nagpur to remain safe."

Salil Deshmukh is contesting the Katol seat on the NCP Sharad Pawar faction's ticket, facing BJP's Charansingh Thakur.

The incident occurred on the Katol-Jalalkheda Road, where Anil Deshmukh's car was allegedly attacked with stones, leaving the NCP-SCP leader injured. He was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The attack took place on the final day of campaigning for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The attack comes just days before the Maharashtra Assembly elections, set for November 20, with results for all 288 constituencies to be announced on November 23. The opposition MVA coalition, including Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP, is aiming to reclaim power from the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which includes the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction.