Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole resigns after MVA’s crushing defeat in state polls

Nana Patole on Monday reportedly resigned as Congress President after the party won only 16 out of 103 seats in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024. This starkly contrasts with Congress's earlier success in Lok Sabha elections

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday resigned from party state president post, according to media reports.
Congress leader Nana Patole on Monday resigned from party state president post, according to media reports.(Hindustan Times)

Days after Maha Vikas Aghadi's crushing defeat in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, state Congress President Nana Patole stepped down from the post, reported NDTV on Monday.

He stepped down from the post after Congress won just 16 out of 103 seats it had contested in the state polls. Apart from Congress's dismal performance across the state, Patole even struggled to perform well in his constituency, Sakoli, where he managed to win with a thin margin of just 208 votes.

Also Read | Mastermind behind Mahayuti’s Maharashtra triumph: Not Shinde, Fadnavis, but…

Nana Patole ensured Congress's promising performance in Lok Sabha polls

Congress's disappointing performance in Maharashtra Assembly polls starkly contrasts with the Lok Sabha Elections, where the grand old party received an overwhelming response in the state. The party had performed well in the state during parliamentary elections in the first half of the year under Nana Patole's leadership. The party had won 13 out of 17 seats it contested. The party had won the highest number of seats among all Maha Vikas Aghadi allies.

Also Read | MVA vs Mahayuti Election Results: Fadnavis or Shinde — who’ll be next CM?

He took charge of Maharashtra Congress in 2021 after replacing Balasaheb Thorat. Due to Congress's promising performance in Lok Sabha, Patole had bargained hard during seat-sharing talks for Maharashtra Assembly Polls. Congress's stern demand led to friction between other MVA allies, including Shiv Sena UBT and NCP (Sharad Pawar).

Maharashtra Assembly Elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance secured 230 seats out of the total 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Assembly Election results announced on Saturday, November 23.

Also Read | Maharashtra-Jharkhand election results 2024 LIVE: What political parties said

The BJP regained its strength in the state after a disappointing performance in Lok Sabha elections. BJP bagged 132 seats, whereas other Mahayuti alliance parties, including NCP, Shiv Sena, won 41 seats.

The result was equally shocking for MVA, where Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray suffered a rude jolt for their respective parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray won 20 seats, Congress secured 16 and Sharad Pawar led NCP (SP) won only 10 seats.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Nov 2024, 11:27 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsMaharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole resigns after MVA’s crushing defeat in state polls

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    339.85
    12:49 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.85 (0.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    461.95
    12:50 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    1.2 (0.26%)

    Tata Steel share price

    144.85
    12:50 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.05 (1.44%)

    State Bank Of India share price

    847.80
    12:50 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    31.75 (3.89%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Wipro share price

    585.35
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    13.95 (2.44%)

    Federal Bank share price

    211.70
    12:37 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    2.45 (1.17%)

    Tech Mahindra share price

    1,747.85
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    0.15 (0.01%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,897.20
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -1.85 (-0.1%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,145.20
    12:36 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -70.8 (-5.82%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    247.60
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -9.3 (-3.62%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,101.55
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -39.65 (-3.47%)

    Max Healthcare Institute share price

    973.55
    12:36 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    -26.25 (-2.63%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    10,140.20
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    823.4 (8.84%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    555.00
    12:36 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    41.05 (7.99%)

    Capri Global Capital share price

    204.00
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    15.05 (7.97%)

    RITES share price

    296.00
    12:38 PM | 25 NOV 2024
    20.8 (7.56%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,645.00-10.00
      Chennai
      79,651.00-10.00
      Delhi
      79,803.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      79,655.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L-0.13
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.