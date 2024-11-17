Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Dry days in Mumbai on THESE dates; check details

Maharashtra Assembly Polls: Mumbai is expected to experience a series of dry days in November as the city readies for the Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

Dry days refer to specific days when the sale of alcohol is completely prohibited in a region, typically during significant national, religious, or cultural events.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), the sale of liquor will be banned across Mumbai and other cities during the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections in 2024.

The Election Commission has announced that polling for the 2024 Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20, with all 288 Assembly constituencies across the state voting in a single phase.

The EC has outlined the following schedule for liquor bans in Mumbai and other cities around the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024:

November 18: The sale of liquor will be banned after 6 pm across Mumbai and other cities.

November 19: A full dry day will be observed in Mumbai, a day before the crucial Assembly polls.

November 20: On voting day, the sale of liquor will remain prohibited in Mumbai until 6 pm.

November 23: Liquor sales will be banned until 6 pm as the Election Commission announces the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 results.

These dry days are part of the broader effort to maintain order and ensure the smooth conduct of the electoral process, with restrictions on alcohol sales enforced around key events such as elections and significant cultural or religious observances.

Moreover, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has declared a holiday on November 20 for all employees working in businesses and offices within BMC limits to ensure that people can cast their votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.