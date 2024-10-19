Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Will AAP contest couple of seats in state? Party’s Goa chief says…

The Aam Aadmi Party may contest a few seats in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. AAP, part of the INDIA bloc, is strengthening its presence in the Konkan region, responding to local pressure for candidates against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
In Maharashtra, three constituents of the INDIA bloc - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) - are fighting the elections under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance. (ANI Photo)
In Maharashtra, three constituents of the INDIA bloc - Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) - are fighting the elections under the banner of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) against the ruling Mahayuti alliance. (ANI Photo)(AAP Haryana-X)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has announced it may contest a few seats in next month's Maharashtra assembly elections. Led by Arvind Kejriwal, AAP is part of the opposition's INDIA bloc. In Maharashtra, three constituents of this bloc—Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and NCP (SP)—are competing under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) banner against the ruling Mahayuti alliance.

Also Read: Maharashtra assembly polls 2024: EC tweaks Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ’mashaal’ symbol ahead of elections

Addressing a press conference at Kudal in Maharashtra's coastal Sindhudurg district on Friday, AAP's Goa unit president Amit Palekar said his party is working on strengthening its base in the Konkan belt, particularly in Sindhudurg and Ratnagiri districts, and also in Kolhapur in western Maharashtra, PTI reported.

The party has grown substantially in the Konkan belt, as the local population is looking at alternatives to BJP's Union minister Narayan Rane and his “politics of vendetta”, he said.

"The AAP stands strongly with the INDIA bloc allies for the November 20 Maharashtra elections but if political developments permit, then the party may stake claim on a couple of seats where it is in a winnable position," Palekar said. "There is a lot of pressure from the local party workers in Kolhapur as well as Sindhudurg to field party candidates for the upcoming elections," he said. 

Palekar, who is the party's Sindhudurg district in-charge, said the residents of Konkan were respectful and cannot tolerate Rane family's “language of arrogance”.

Also Read: Maharashtra Elections: Congress’ Nana Patole shares big update on MVA seat finalisation, says ‘we decided 260 seats…’

“Clean and honest politics is the need of the hour and only dedicated politicians can do it,” he noted.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

Also Read: Maharashtra Election 2024: MVA seat-sharing talks hit stalemate? Uddhav Sena wants Congress chief Nana Patole out

Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister in June 2022 after a split in the Shiv Sena and has navigated various challenges while leading the coalition government. His journey from starting as a rickshaw driver to reaching the highest political office in Maharashtra is considered a remarkable underdog story.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 10:09 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsMaharashtra Assembly polls 2024: Will AAP contest couple of seats in state? Party’s Goa chief says…

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      79,005.00870.00
      Chennai
      79,011.00870.00
      Delhi
      79,163.00870.00
      Kolkata
      79,015.00870.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.