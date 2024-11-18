Rahul Gandhi stated that the Maharashtra elections are a battle of ideologies between billionaires and the poor, promising to remove the 50% cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey. He criticized the shift of major projects to Gujarat, affecting job opportunities in Maharashtra.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that the Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rahul Gandhi said that the Maharashtra election is an election of ideologies and an election between 1-2 billionaires and the poor. “The billionaires want the land of Mumbai to go into their hands. The estimate is that ₹1 lakh crores will be given to 1 billionaire," he added.

Congress leader further noted, “Our thinking is that Maharashtra, the farmers of Maharashtra, the poor, the unemployed, the youth need help...We will deposit ₹3000 in every woman's bank account for free, there will be bus travel for women and farmers, loans up to ₹3 lakh will be waived, ₹7,000 per quintal for soybean...We are getting the caste census done in Telangana, Karnataka, andwe will get it done in Maharashtra."

Moreover, he promised to remove the 50 per cent cap on reservations and conduct a caste-based survey in the country. “Caste census is the biggest issue before us and we will get it done; it is our central pillar," Gandhi said at a press conference in Mumbai.

The Congress leader said that ₹7 lakh crore projects including Foxconn and Airbus were shifted to Gujarat from Maharashtra. This led to youth in Maharashtra losing out on jobs, he added. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government will protect the interests of the people of Maharashtra, he said. The entire political machinery was twisted to help one person in Dharavi redevelopment scheme in Mumbai, Gandhi said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Mocking PM Modi’s slogan 'Ek hai toh safe hai', Gandhi brought a safe to the press conference and pulled out a poster of Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani, and said, “They are safe till they are together."

The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with votes for all 288 constituencies to be counted on November 23. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}