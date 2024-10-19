Maharashtra assembly polls 2024: EC tweaks Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ’mashaal’ symbol ahead of elections

The Election Commission of India assigned a revised 'Mashaal' symbol to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, addressing previous criticisms. The symbol replaces an earlier version resembling an ice cream cone and follows a split that occurred in June 2022.

Livemint
Published19 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
The modified party logo of Shiv Sena UBT. (Photo: X)
The modified party logo of Shiv Sena UBT. (Photo: X)

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated a revised ‘Mashaal’ (flaming torch) symbol to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the original ‘mashaal’ symbol was criticised by the Uddhav faction for resembling an ice cream cone.

The updated version features a clearer representation of the ‘mashaal.’

Also Read: Maharashtra Elections: Congress’ Nana Patole shares big update on MVA seat finalisation, says ‘we decided 260 seats…’

Earlier in October 2022, the Election Commission (EC) assigned the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' to the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction.

The EC rejected the allocation of symbols like 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun', and 'Gada' as they were "not in the list of free symbols."

The commission had previously asked the Shinde faction to submit a list of three new symbols by October 11 and declared the 'flaming torch' as the symbol for candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election, pending a final resolution of the ongoing dispute.

Eknath Shinde split from the Shiv Sena in June 2022, leading to the downfall of the Maharashtra government headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Also Read: Maharashtra Polls: Mahayuti to seal seat-sharing pact? All eyes on key meet today | 10 points

Following the split, the Election Commission of India assigned the ‘mashaal’ symbol to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction and the ‘two swords and shield’ symbol to Shinde’s faction.

These symbols had previously been associated with the original Shiv Sena before it adopted the iconic ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, notably won an election in 1985 using the ‘flaming torch’ symbol.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.

Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister in June 2022 after a split in the Shiv Sena and has navigated various challenges while leading the coalition government. His journey from starting as a rickshaw driver to reaching the highest political office in Maharashtra is considered a remarkable underdog story.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Oct 2024, 06:38 AM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsMaharashtra assembly polls 2024: EC tweaks Shiv Sena (UBT)’s ’mashaal’ symbol ahead of elections

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Wipro share price

    548.70
    03:58 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    19.9 (3.76%)

    Tata Steel share price

    155.30
    03:55 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    2.95 (1.94%)

    Tata Motors share price

    910.05
    03:57 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    18.35 (2.06%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price

    132.40
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    6.65 (5.29%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    LTI Mindtree share price

    6,000.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -401.5 (-6.27%)

    Zomato share price

    257.40
    03:59 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -13.25 (-4.9%)

    Infosys share price

    1,878.85
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -90.65 (-4.6%)

    Timken India share price

    3,655.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    -150.25 (-3.95%)
    More from Top Losers

    Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders share price

    4,531.30
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    290.95 (6.86%)

    Aditya Birla Real Estate share price

    3,040.00
    03:29 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    180.25 (6.3%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,189.65
    03:42 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    65.15 (5.79%)

    Axis Bank share price

    1,195.25
    03:56 PM | 18 OCT 2024
    63.1 (5.57%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,135.000.00
      Chennai
      78,141.000.00
      Delhi
      78,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.