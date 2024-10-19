The Election Commission of India assigned a revised 'Mashaal' symbol to Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction for the upcoming Maharashtra elections, addressing previous criticisms. The symbol replaces an earlier version resembling an ice cream cone and follows a split that occurred in June 2022.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) allocated a revised 'Mashaal' (flaming torch) symbol to the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) faction ahead of the Maharashtra state assembly elections.

During the Lok Sabha polls, the original ‘mashaal’ symbol was criticised by the Uddhav faction for resembling an ice cream cone.

The updated version features a clearer representation of the 'mashaal.'

Earlier in October 2022, the Election Commission (EC) assigned the name 'Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena' to the faction led by Eknath Shinde and 'Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray)' to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction.

The EC rejected the allocation of symbols like 'Trishul', 'Rising Sun', and 'Gada' as they were "not in the list of free symbols."

The commission had previously asked the Shinde faction to submit a list of three new symbols by October 11 and declared the 'flaming torch' as the symbol for candidates of the Thackeray faction in the current by-election, pending a final resolution of the ongoing dispute.

Eknath Shinde split from the Shiv Sena in June 2022, leading to the downfall of the Maharashtra government headed by then Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Following the split, the Election Commission of India assigned the ‘mashaal’ symbol to Uddhav Thackeray’s faction and the ‘two swords and shield’ symbol to Shinde’s faction.

These symbols had previously been associated with the original Shiv Sena before it adopted the iconic ‘bow and arrow’ symbol. The Shiv Sena, founded by Bal Thackeray, notably won an election in 1985 using the ‘flaming torch’ symbol.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly are set to take place in a single phase on November 20, with vote counting scheduled for November 23.