Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: ‘People want change’, Sharad Pawar calls for political overhaul over Badlapur abuse

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2024, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the people of Mahrashtra want change. His comments came with reference to the massive public outrage over the Badlapur sexual abuse case

Livemint
Published22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar.
NCP(SP) chief Sharad Pawar.(PTI)

Referring to the public outrage over the Badlapur sexual abuse case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the “people of Maharashtra want change” as there is a “lot of uneasiness among the people”. The tremendous unrest among people stems from the government's apathy towards crimes in the state, said Pawar while speaking to reporters at the party office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Also Read | MVA slams EC, PM Modi for not declaring Maharashtra poll dates: ‘Boss isn’t…’

“How strong is the reaction of the people when a serious incident happens? An example of this was seen yesterday in Badlapur. This means that there is a lot of uneasiness among the people,” ANI quoted Pawar as saying. He also expressed concern over the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur.

Calling Lok Sabha elections result in Maharashtra a ‘silent revolution’, Sharad Pawar said that the people brought a change by giving Opposition's MVA alliance 31 of the 48 seats. The public has made up its mind to usher a change in the coming elections too, said Pawar according to PTI.

‘Maharashtra want change’: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

“Assembly elections are ahead. Meetings are being held. People of Maharashtra want change,” ANI quoted Sharad Pawar as saying during a media interaction.

Also Read | LIC agents earn ₹14,931 a month in Maharashtra, ₹20,446 in Andaman & Nicobar

Pawar termed the Badlapur sexual abuse case as unfortunate and said that the protests in its aftermath are a testimony of people's anger. The public protest showed there was tremendous unrest among people as the government did not pay heed to the crime as it should have, the senior politician said.

“I saw an example yesterday of how people react strongly. People want change, and we want to change the state,” he added.

Also Read | Haryana: EC stops result announcement of ongoing recruitments till…

Maharashtra state assembly elections will be held by the end of this year. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on August 16, announced the schedule of elections in Haryana and the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir that will be held from September 18 to October 1. Meanwhile, the schedule for elections in Maharashtra is yet to be announced.

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Aug 2024, 08:04 AM IST
HomePoliticsNewsMaharashtra Assembly polls 2024: ‘People want change’, Sharad Pawar calls for political overhaul over Badlapur abuse

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.90
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.1 (-1.36%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.05
    03:51 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    1.5 (0.43%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    139.35
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    4 (2.96%)

    Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

    327.65
    03:58 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    -2.45 (-0.74%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    ADANI WILMAR

    393.45
    03:54 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    35.75 (9.99%)

    Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation

    1,052.00
    03:41 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    92.5 (9.64%)

    FSN E-Commerce Ventures

    210.75
    03:57 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    18.15 (9.42%)

    Just Dial

    1,355.75
    03:56 PM | 21 AUG 2024
    89.25 (7.05%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.000.00
      Chennai
      74,031.000.00
      Delhi
      73,312.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue