Maharashtra Assembly polls 2024: ‘People want change’, Sharad Pawar calls for political overhaul over Badlapur abuse

Referring to the public outrage over the Badlapur sexual abuse case, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-SCP) supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that the “people of Maharashtra want change” as there is a “lot of uneasiness among the people”. The tremendous unrest among people stems from the government's apathy towards crimes in the state, said Pawar while speaking to reporters at the party office in Mumbai on Wednesday.

“How strong is the reaction of the people when a serious incident happens? An example of this was seen yesterday in Badlapur. This means that there is a lot of uneasiness among the people,” ANI quoted Pawar as saying. He also expressed concern over the sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls at a school in Badlapur.

Calling Lok Sabha elections result in Maharashtra a ‘silent revolution’, Sharad Pawar said that the people brought a change by giving Opposition's MVA alliance 31 of the 48 seats. The public has made up its mind to usher a change in the coming elections too, said Pawar according to PTI.

Pawar termed the Badlapur sexual abuse case as unfortunate and said that the protests in its aftermath are a testimony of people's anger. The public protest showed there was tremendous unrest among people as the government did not pay heed to the crime as it should have, the senior politician said.

“I saw an example yesterday of how people react strongly. People want change, and we want to change the state,” he added.