Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Tuesday ordered an SIT probe over Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's statement against state Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the demand for a probe.

As reported by ANI, “Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar has ordered SIT probe over Maratha quota activist Jarange Patil's statement against Deputy CM Devendra Fadanavis after BJP MLA Ashish Shelar raised the demand for a probe." Also Read: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil announces statewide 'Rasta Roko' on 3 March

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Praveen Darekar expressed disapproval in the Maharashtra legislative council of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's remarks against Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, attributing blame to senior politician Sharad Pawar. Opposition party members objected to Darekar's statement, resulting in disruptions in the House and a five-minute adjournment.

Also Read: 'He wants to kill me': Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil claims death threat from Devendra Fadnavis

Earlier on February 25, while speaking in Antarwali Sarati in Jalna, Manoj Jarange Patil said that he would march to Mumbai and protest outside the residence of Maharashtra Deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Some people are being lured and pressured to make false allegations against me. Fadnavis is behind these conspiracies. He wants to kill me. I am ready to march to Sagar bungalow (Fadnavis' official residence in Mumbai's Malabar Hill) right away," PTI quoted Jarange.

Jarange's accusations against Fadnavis caught his supporters off guard, causing chaos at the crowded gathering site. Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis stated, "I didn't hear what he Jarange's accusations against Fadnavis caught his supporters off guard, causing chaos at the crowded gathering site. Responding to the allegations, Fadnavis stated, “I didn't hear what he spoke."

Also Read: Maratha quota stir: Protestors set bus on fire, curfew imposed in Jalna's Ambad taluka | Top 10 updates

“Fadnavis does not like anyone to be more popular than him. It is because of Fadnavis that police complaints were filed against Maratha activists despite their peaceful protests. The court has allowed us to protest peacefully. Then why were police complaints filed," PTI quoted him as saying to a regional news channel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!