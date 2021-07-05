Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Politics >News >Maharashtra Assembly ruckus: 12 BJP MLAs suspended for 1 year for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

Maharashtra Assembly ruckus: 12 BJP MLAs suspended for 1 year for 'misbehaving' with presiding officer

Premium
Devendra Fadanvis at a press conference in Mumbai.
1 min read . 04:02 PM IST Livemint

  • The 12 suspended members are -- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia

Maharashtra Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav on Monday suspended 12 MLAs of the BJP for a year over their "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon Session in the state legislative assembly.

Maharashtra Speaker in-chair Bhaskar Jadhav on Monday suspended 12 MLAs of the BJP for a year over their "unruly behaviour" during the ongoing Monsoon Session in the state legislative assembly.

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

The motion to suspend the MLAs was moved by state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab and passed by a voice vote.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The 12 suspended members are -- Sanjay Kute, Ashish Shelar, Abhimanyu Pawar, Girish Mahajan, Atul Bhatkhalkar, Parag Alavani, Harish Pimpale, Yogesh Sagar, Jay Kumar Rawat, Narayan kuche, Ram Satpute and Bunty Bhangdia.

Parab said during the period of suspension, the 12 legislators will not be allowed to enter the Legislature premises in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Meanwhile, the Opposition has accused the Speaker of abusing some of the leaders during the ongoing session.

Objecting to the decision, BJP members, led by Devendra Fadnavis, said the opposition would boycott the House proceedings. "This is a false allegation and an attempt to reduce the numbers of opposition benches, because we exposed the government's falsehood on the OBC quota in local bodies," Fadnavis said.

The former Maharashtra CM said that the BJP members had not abused the presiding officer. "It was Shiv Sena MLAs who used abusive words. I brought our MLAs out of the Speaker's chamber," the leader of opposition said. Ashish Shelar apologised and the matter ended, the former CM said, claiming that what Jadhav said was a "one-sided" account.

Earlier, NCP leader and minister Nawab Malik accused the BJP members of misbehaving with Bhaskar Jadhav and the state Assembly was adjourned four times over the issue.

`

With agency inputs

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!