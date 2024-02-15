Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.

Stay ahead with India’s
leading business news app

DownloadApp
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Politics / News/  NCP Vs NCP: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker dismisses plea to disqualify MLAs of Ajit Pawar's faction

NCP Vs NCP: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker dismisses plea to disqualify MLAs of Ajit Pawar's faction

Livemint

Pawar Vs Pawar: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar dismisses disqualification petition.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar dismisses disqualification petition.

Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar dismissed disqualification petition against the MLAs of Ajit Pawar's faction filed by the Sharad Pawar faction. "All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," Narwekar further said.

"...respondent cannot be disqualified as Ajit Pawar faction constituted the will of the party. They cannot be disqualified and the petitions against them liable to be dismissed.

On charges of defection

On defection charges against Ajit Pawar's faction MLAs, the Speaker said, “None of the averments fall within 10th schedule. 10th Schedule is meant to prohibit defections while protecting democracy…."

Rules that it was not defection, the Speaker said Ajit Pawar and others' actions and statements between June 30 and July 2 last year were intra-party dissent.

Narwekar reiterated that Ajit Pawar-led group was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when two factions emerged in the party in July 2023. He said the decision of Ajit Pawar faction constituted "will of NCP political party".

Narwekar started reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar on Thursday evening.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.