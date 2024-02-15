Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar dismissed disqualification petition against the MLAs of Ajit Pawar's faction filed by the Sharad Pawar faction. "All the petitions seeking disqualification of MLAs are rejected," Narwekar further said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"...respondent cannot be disqualified as Ajit Pawar faction constituted the will of the party. They cannot be disqualified and the petitions against them liable to be dismissed.

On charges of defection On defection charges against Ajit Pawar's faction MLAs, the Speaker said, “None of the averments fall within 10th schedule. 10th Schedule is meant to prohibit defections while protecting democracy…." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rules that it was not defection, the Speaker said Ajit Pawar and others' actions and statements between June 30 and July 2 last year were intra-party dissent.

Narwekar reiterated that Ajit Pawar-led group was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when two factions emerged in the party in July 2023. He said the decision of Ajit Pawar faction constituted "will of NCP political party".

Narwekar started reading out his ruling on disqualification petitions filed by the warring factions led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and his uncle Sharad Pawar on Thursday evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

