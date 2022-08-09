Maharashtra cabinet expansion today, 18 ministers likely to be sworn in

In the climax to the much awaited drama surrounding the Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer oath of office to new ministers at the Raj Bhawan today
More than 40 days after taking oath as Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government is finally ready for its first cabinet expansion. Maharashtra government has essentially been a two-man government till now including CM Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis.
Eknath Shinde took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on June 30 after Uddhav Thackeray resigned as the Chief Minister following a rebellion led by Shinde.
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari will administer the oath of office to new ministers at 11 am on Tuesday in the Raj Bhawan.
In the first phase of cabinet expansion 18 ministers , 9 each from BJP and the Shinde camp are taking oath. There could be a second phase of the expansion to add new ministers to the cabinet.
From the Shinde camp, Uday Samant, Dada Bhuse, Sandipan Bhumre, Abdul Sattar, Shambhuraje Desai, Gulabrao Patil, Tanaji Sawant, Deepak Kesarkar and Sanjay Rathaud are taking oath as ministers.
Uday Samant, Gulabrao Patil, Dada Bhuse, Sandeepan Bhumre, Shambhuraje Desai, and CM Shinde were all part of the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi(MVA) government led by Uddhav Thackeray.
While from the BJP, Chandrakant Patil, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Girish Mahajan, Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil, Suresh Khade, Atul Save, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, Vijaykumar Gavit and Ravindra Chavan are taking oath as ministers.
Chandrakant Patil is the current BJP Maharashtra State President whereas Atul Save, Sudhir Mungatiwar and Vijaykumar Gavit have all been ministers in the previous governments.
The tussle between BJP and Shinde-led Sena would be over the issue of plum portfolios such as Home Ministry or Finance Ministry. While Shinde camp argues that it is because of their rebellion that the current formation is possible and they should get the plum portfolios. BJP leaders would claim that being the single largest party by a margin they should get the plum portfolios.
Opposition NCP and Shiv Sena have been criticizing the current government for not expanding the government and asking him the reason for the delay in the cabinet expansion.