Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle: Who gained and who lost after Ajit Pawar's entry?1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced the cabinet expansion and allotted respective departments to ministers. Ajit Pawar got finance and planning ministries, while other ministers were also given various portfolios.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced the cabinet expansion and allotted respective departments to ministers who took an oath as ministers to join the state government on July 2. This came two weeks after nine NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra ministers.
