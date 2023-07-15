Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle: Who gained and who lost after Ajit Pawar's entry?

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday announced the cabinet expansion and allotted respective departments to ministers who took an oath as ministers to join the state government on July 2. This came two weeks after nine NCP leaders including Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra ministers.

Ajit Pawar who took an oath as Deputy Chief Minister in the Maharashtra government got finance and planning ministries on Friday. Other newly-appointed NCP ministers have also been allotted various portfolios yesterday.

It is pertinent to note that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) joined hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena to form the Maharashtra government last year and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

However, BJP along with Shinde-led Shiv Sena gave up several departments in a bargain with NCP's Ajit Pawar. BJP and Shiv Sena leaders also gained some departments in the Maharashtra government after the NCP leaders' entry. Take a look at the complete list of ‘who gained what and who lost what’ below,

What did NCP ministers gain in Maharashtra cabinet reshuffle?

1) Chhagan Bhujbal: Food and civil supplies ministry.

2) Ajit Pawar: Finance and planning ministries

3) Hasan Mushrif: Medical Education and Special Assistance

4) Dhananjay Munde: Agriculture

5) Dilip Walse Patil: Co-operative

6) Aditi Tatkare: Women and Child Development

7) Anil Patil: Relief and Rehabilitation

8) Sanjay Bansode: Sports and Youth Welfare, Ports

9) Dharmarao Atram: Food and Drug Administration

What did BJP lose?

1) Devendra Fadnavis: Finance and Planning

2) Girish Mahajan: Medical Education, Youth Welfare, and Sports

3) Atul Save: Cooperation

4) Mangal Prabhat Lodha: Women and Child Welfare

5) Ravindra Chavan: Food and Civil Supplies

What did BJP gain?

1) Girish Mahajan: Tourism department

2) Atul Save: Housing and Other backward classes welfare departments

What did Shiv Sena lose?

1) Ekanth Shinde: Relief and Rehabilitation

2) Abdul Sattar: Agriculture

3) Sanjay Rathod: Food and Drug Administration

What did Shiv Sena gain?

1) Dadaji Dagdu Bhuse: Public Works Department

2) Sanjay Rathod: Soil and Water Conservation department

3) Abdul Sattar: Minority Development department