Maharashtra civic polls: 12 suspended Congress councillors join BJP in Ambernath — ‘Growing confidence in BJP-led govt'

In a significant political development in Maharashtra, 12 newly elected Congress councillors of the Ambernath Municipal Council formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) late on Wednesday night. The move follows their suspension from the Congress for aligning with the BJP to seize control of the local body.

Maharashtra BJP President Ravindra Chavan announced the induction at the party’s Thane office, asserting that the transition was driven by a commitment to development rather than a pursuit of power.

"The people elected these councillors and they had promised development to the citizens. They have come with us because the government is working in a dynamic manner and is capable of delivering justice and development to the people," Chavan said.

‘Ambernath Vikas Aghadi’ Alliance The political landscape in Maharashtra altered following the 20 December local polls, where the Shiv Sena emerged as the single largest party with 27 seats — just four short of a majority. To sideline their ally, the BJP (14 seats) formed the 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA), joining forces with the 12 Congress councillors and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP (4 seats).

Supported by an independent, the AVA coalition now commands 32 seats in the 60-member house, comfortably crossing the majority mark of 30.

Fallout and Disciplinary Actions The alliance with an ideological arch-rival left the Congress leadership red-faced, prompting the immediate suspension of the 12 councillors and their block president on Wednesday.

The arrangement has also strained the ruling Mahayuti state partnership. The Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena condemned the move as a betrayal of "coalition dharma," accusing the BJP of orchestrating the deal specifically to keep the Sena from power.

The trend of unconventional local alliances has drawn scrutiny from the highest levels of the BJP.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed strong displeasure over the arrangements, stating that they were not approved by central leadership and violated party discipline.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) slammed the move, citing it as evidence of the BJP’s double standards in its quest for municipal control. While Ravindra Chavan maintains that the move reflects growing confidence in the BJP-led government, the internal friction within the Mahayuti alliance continues to intensify following this formal merger.

"They believe that only through the BJP can the promises made to the people be fulfilled effectively," he said, adding that the party would continue to focus on governance and development at the local body level.