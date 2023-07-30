Maharashtra: Clash erupts as protest against Manipur incident takes violent turn in Nashik1 min read 30 Jul 2023, 02:39 PM IST
10 police injured in stone-pelting during protest march against sexual assault in Manipur; situation under control.
At least 10 police personnel received injuries in stone-pelting after a protest march against the sexual assault on two women in Manipur turned violent at Satana town in Maharashtra's Nashik district, officials said.
