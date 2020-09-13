Amid the spike in number of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra government is going to launch My family-My Responsibility campaign from September 15. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said "We are launching a campaign 'My family-My responsibility', to fight COVID19 pandemic."

As a part of this campaign, BMC will reach out to every family in Mumbai. This will involve a massive effort to reach out to every home in the state to assess the health condition of its residents, and provide medical help and guidance if needed.

"Let's practise these guidelines on Individual, Family and Social levels for a COVID-free Mumbai," BMC tweeted

Maharashtra Government to launch 'My Family, My Responsibility' Campaign from 15 September, 2020 in order to motivate maximum number of people to adopt a new lifestyle for effective COVID control.#MyFamilyMyResponsibility #LivingWithCorona pic.twitter.com/t1txE9FXSc — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) September 12, 2020

The three-pronged approach to taking preventive precautions in personal, family, and public life is as follows

1) Maintain safe distance, of atleast 2 meters between each other.

2)Use masks regularly and properly

3) Wash your hands regularly and use sanitizer properly.

Continuing the trend of reporting higher number of COVID-19 infections, Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 new cases, taking the total caseload to 10,37,765, state health department said. With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it said. The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release.

