BJP leader Girish Mahajan met Maharashtra's caretaker CM Eknath Shinde, who is recovering from illness. A crucial BJP MLAs meeting is set for December 4, ahead of the new chief minister's swearing-in on December 5. Devendra Fadnavis is a frontrunner for the position.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan met with Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister, Eknath Shinde, on Monday. Shinde, who had been unwell with a throat infection and fever, is reportedly recovering well. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are the top ten updates:

1. A crucial meeting of newly-elected BJP MLAs is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the Vidhan Bhawan in south Mumbai, according to a party functionary, reported by PTI. The BJP has already announced that Maharashtra's new chief minister will take the oath of office on the evening of December 5 at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other leaders from the BJP and its allies in attendance. Although the party has not made a formal announcement, Devendra Fadnavis, a two-time former chief minister and the outgoing deputy CM in the Mahayuti government, is widely regarded as the frontrunner for the top post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2. During their meeting with Eknath Shinde, Mahajan said they discussed preparations for the swearing-in ceremony of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister, scheduled for December 5. He also emphasized that there were no conflicts within the Mahayuti alliance leadership. Mahajan assured that their conversation was cordial, and they would continue working together for the state's welfare.

2. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Deepak Kesarkar stated that the recent Maharashtra assembly elections were fought under Eknath Shinde's leadership, and it is for the BJP's central leadership to decide how to honor his role. He added that Shinde's contributions as the caretaker chief minister should be duly acknowledged. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar flew to Delhi on Monday, while Maharashtra's caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis stayed in Mumbai, meeting with party workers and leaders. The discussions were centered around the ongoing uncertainty regarding the selection of the next Maharashtra Chief Minister. An official announcement is expected to be made on Wednesday, December 4.

4. A day after a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader claimed that Devendra Fadnavis had been finalized for the post of Maharashtra Chief Minister, the party appointed Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani as central observers. They will oversee the BJP's state legislature party meeting, where the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are set to elect their leader for the top post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

5. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Eknath Shinde, dismissed media reports that he may get the deputy CM's post in the new state government.

6. In a post on X, the Lok Sabha member said he had the chance of becoming a minister at the Centre after this year’s Lok Sabha polls, but refused it as he wanted to focus on working for the party organisation. "I have no desire for a position of power. I make it clear once again that I am not in the race for any ministerial position in the state," he said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Amid speculation that Shiv Sena is interested in securing the Home portfolio, Eknath Shinde stated on Sunday that the Mahayuti allies would decide on the modalities of government formation through consensus. On Monday, NCP leader Ajit Pawar flew to Delhi, while Eknath Shinde and Devendra Fadnavis stayed in Mumbai, engaging with party workers and leaders.

8. The BJP's two main allies in the Mahayuti coalition, the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), are expected to be given deputy chief minister positions in the new government.

9. Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who leads the Shiv Sena, has already stated that he will respect the top BJP leadership's decision regarding the chief minister's post.

10. In the Maharashtra assembly elections held on November 20, the Mahayuti alliance won 230 out of the 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 seats and the NCP with 41 seats.