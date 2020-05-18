Maharashtra CM says the state plans to stop covid-19 transmission before monsoon

“We can’t afford any new cases in the green zone and try to reduce the cases in the red zones. Everyone has to maintain the slogan that we will again raise the state of Maharashtra and build it again then way it was before. All the shops and businesses can open in the green zone. We don’t need to fear from the virus and rather fight it with full power and determination. The way swine flu came and later we got the vaccination for it, in the same way we’ll find a vaccination for covid-19 as well," said Thackeray.