Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Delhi to hold a discussion regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations. The Chief Minister arrived at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi late on Monday. Shinde said the state government is committed to providing justice to them.

"I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations as the Maharashtra government is committed to providing justice to OBCs. It's important from the state's perspective. We held discussion with lawyers on our preparation for the OBC reservation case (in SC)," Shinde said speaking to media.

Shinde was sworn-in as Maharashtra's chief minister on June 30 with the support of the BJP. He has the support of 40 of Shiv Sena's 55 MLAs in the Maharashtra Assembly.

The Shiv Sena has sought disqualification of some rebel MLAs and the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. The apex court is scheduled to hear on July 20 a batch of pleas pertaining to the recent happenings in Maharashtra that led to the fall of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sacked senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for indulging in "anti-party" activities. Kadam, a former Maharashtra minister, had sent a letter resigning as "Shiv Sena leader" to Thackeray claiming he was consistently "insulted" while Thackeray always remained busy when he was the chief minister. Adsul, a former Union minister who had represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, had written a letter resigning as the party leader on July 6.