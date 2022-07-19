Maharashtra CM Shinde in Delhi to hold discussion on OBC reservations1 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 07:16 AM IST
- ‘I have come to Delhi to hold a discussion regarding OBC reservations,’ Shinde said while speaking to media
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde arrived in Delhi to hold a discussion regarding Other Backward Class (OBC) reservations. The Chief Minister arrived at Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi late on Monday. Shinde said the state government is committed to providing justice to them.