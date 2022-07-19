Maharashtra CM Shinde in Delhi to hold discussion on OBC reservations

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday sacked senior leader Ramdas Kadam and former MP Anandrao Adsul for indulging in "anti-party" activities. Kadam, a former Maharashtra minister, had sent a letter resigning as "Shiv Sena leader" to Thackeray claiming he was consistently "insulted" while Thackeray always remained busy when he was the chief minister. Adsul, a former Union minister who had represented the Amravati Lok Sabha seat, had written a letter resigning as the party leader on July 6.