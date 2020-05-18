Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and eight other newly-elected MLCs will take oath as Members of Legislative Council at 1 pm today.

The nine candidates were on May 14 elected unopposed to the state Legislative Council. The poll results were declared as only nine nominations were filed for nine seats.

Besides Thackeray, his party colleague Neelam Gorhe was also elected, among others.

Gopichand Padalkar, Pravin Datke, Ranjeetsinh Mohite Patil and Ramesh Karad were elected from BJP.

Governor BS Koshyari had recently written to the Election Commission of India (ECI), requesting it to hold the polls.

Uddhav Thackeray was sworn in as chief minister on 28 November 2019, and as per the constitutional provision, he had to become a member of either house of state legislature within six months of taking the office.

