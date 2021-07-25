Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray will inspect the flood situation in Chiplun today. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Thackeray will leave Mumbai for Chiplun by helicopter at 10 am today.In Ratnagiri district, towns of Chiplun and Khed were among the worst-affected by the floods.

According to the Chief Minister'sOffice(CMO), the Chief Minister along with other officials will reach RGPPL's MIDC (Ratnagiri Gas and Power Private limited's Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) helipad at Anjanvel in Guhagar taluka at 11 am and will leave for Chiplun by vehicle. Thackeray will arrive at Chiplun at 12.20 pm and will later inspect the relief and rescue operations. He will then leave Anjanvel for Mumbai by helicopter at 2.40 pm.

As people in flood-hit towns such as Chiplun, Khed and Mahad struggled to come to terms with the disaster, the challenge before the administration is to restore water and electricity supply and arrange food and medicines in affected areas. As many as 41 bodies have been recovered at Taliye village in Raigad where a landslide struck on Thursday. Several others are still missing, Deputy Inspector General of Police (Konkan) Sanjay Mohite told PTI. The India Meteorology Department (IMD) said rainfall intensity along the west coast was expected to decrease over the next 24 hours. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed 34 teams for rescue operations in the state, its spokesperson said. Besides, teams of local administration and the Army are engaged in rescue and relief work.

In Satara district of Western Maharashtra, at least 13 bodies have been recovered from the sites of landslide at Ambeghar and Dhokawale villages, collector Shekhar Singh said. The landslides had occurred on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Eleven deaths have been reported in Ratnagiri district, five in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai, two in Sindhudurg and one in Pune. As many as 59 people are still missing, including 53 in Raigad, while 90,604 people have been evacuated to safer places so far, officials said.

As landslides proved fatal in many parts of the state, the government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was speaking to reporters at Taliye village, the site of the deadliest landslide. "People living on hill slopes and hilly areas would be shifted and relocated. A plan would be made to shift small settlements from such places," he said. Two more landslides took place in the Raigad district, while three took place in Satara district including the one at Ambeghar village. “Flooding is witnessed in Western Maharashtra during monsoon due to rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy would be formulated for the management of water in this region,'" the chief minister added. "You will be taken care of. Don’t worry," Thackeray told the villagers. In Ratnagiri district, towns of Chiplun and Khed were among the worst-affected by the floods.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams are undertaking rescue efforts.Meanwhile, NDRF is constantly tracking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast and Central Water Commission's report and taking actions accordingly, the statement said. (ANI)

