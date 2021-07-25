Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to inspect flood situation in Chiplun today

As landslides proved fatal in many parts of the state, the government would come up with a plan to permanently relocate people living in hilly areas, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He was speaking to reporters at Taliye village, the site of the deadliest landslide. "People living on hill slopes and hilly areas would be shifted and relocated. A plan would be made to shift small settlements from such places," he said. Two more landslides took place in the Raigad district, while three took place in Satara district including the one at Ambeghar village. “Flooding is witnessed in Western Maharashtra during monsoon due to rise in water level of rivers. Hence, a policy would be formulated for the management of water in this region,'" the chief minister added. "You will be taken care of. Don’t worry," Thackeray told the villagers. In Ratnagiri district, towns of Chiplun and Khed were among the worst-affected by the floods.