Maharashtra Congress files EC complaint against BJP, Nitin Gadkari for ‘using school children’ in Lok Sabha campaign
Congress files complaint with Chief Electoral Officer accusing BJP and Nitin Gadkari of using school children in personal campaign, violating Election Commission's directives.
The Congress has filed a complaint against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee contended that the the saffron party had flouted rules regarding the ‘involvement of children in election-related activities’. It sought "immediate and decisive action" against Gadkari and the BJP.