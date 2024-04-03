Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  Maharashtra Congress files EC complaint against BJP, Nitin Gadkari for ‘using school children’ in Lok Sabha campaign

Maharashtra Congress files EC complaint against BJP, Nitin Gadkari for ‘using school children’ in Lok Sabha campaign

Livemint

Congress files complaint with Chief Electoral Officer accusing BJP and Nitin Gadkari of using school children in personal campaign, violating Election Commission's directives.

Mint Image

The Congress has filed a complaint against Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and the BJP for violating Model Code of Conduct. The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee contended that the the saffron party had flouted rules regarding the ‘involvement of children in election-related activities’. It sought "immediate and decisive action" against Gadkari and the BJP.

“Despite clear directives from the Election Commission regarding the prohibition of involving children in election-related activities, BJP and Nitin Gadkari have been using school children for the purpose of their personal campaign," the letter to the Chief Electoral Officer said.

The Congress missive indicated that pupils from the NSVM Fulvari school were "used by the BJP and its candidate" for a campaign rally on April 1. It also attached videos and photographs from the event to underscore its complaint.

(With inputs from agencies)

