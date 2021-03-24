Mumbai: Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis today slammed the Uddhav Thackeray-led government over the deteriorating Covid-19 situation in the state, saying Maharashtra has become the epicentre of the infection.

Talking about the Covid-19 situation in the state, Devendra Fadnavis said, "This Govt is not bothered about the COVID-19 situation in the state. The way in which cases are increasing here, it has become the epicentre. I don't understand what has this government done to control it? It is time to act & not give lectures," ANI reports.

The ministry of home affairs has issued a set of guidelines for the effective control of Covid-19. In the guidelines, which will be effective from April 1, the MHA has asked states and union territories to enforce the 'test-track-treat' protocol and laid down containment measures.

The ministry has also said governments should take all necessary measures to promote Covid-appropriate behaviour in workplaces and in public, especially in crowded places.

With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state

India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,441.





