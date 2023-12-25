‘No alternative to PM Narendra Modi in country as of now,’ claims Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday said that currently, there is “no alternative" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As reported by PTI, Pawar's response came when reporters inquired about opposition parties contemplating a challenge to Modi's leadership in anticipation of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls next year.

“As of now, there is no alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the country. Such a decision is taken based on various aspects and not just one or two things," Pawar said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“You people do a lot of propaganda," he told the mediapersons.

Pawar further stressed, “But questions like who will protect the country's interests, in whose hands the country will be safer and stronger, and who raised the country's image on the international stage, these factors matter a lot." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We have also seen results (of recent assembly polls) in three states - Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. A guesswork before the elections does not mean results will be the same," he said.

The BJP emerged victorious in the polls held in these three states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In response to questions about opposition parties organizing rallies in the Pune district against the state government, Pawar mentioned that a Lok Sabha MP from the NCP had indicated his readiness to resign as a member of the Lower House of Parliament.

“When we gave him a ticket in 2019, he was popular because he played the role of Sambhaji Maharaj (in a TV serial) and was a good orator," he said apparently referring to Amol Kolhe, the Lok Sabha member from Shirur constituency in Pune who supports the NCP camp led by Sharad Pawar. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"I have decided on an alternative to him (in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls), and I can tell you now that my candidate will win the seat for sure," said Ajit Pawar, who along with eight other NCP leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-led state government in July this year.

(With inputs from PTI)

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!