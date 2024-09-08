Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake: ‘Society never accepts…’

NCP chief Ajit Pawar highlighted the negative perception of family rifts, referencing his own strained relationships. He has previously admitted that it was a mistake to field his wife against Supriya Sule.

Livemint
Published8 Sep 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake: ‘Society never accepts…’
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake: ‘Society never accepts…’(Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times)

NCP chief Ajit Pawar said on Sunday that society did not like rifts within families — citing his own strained ties as an example. The Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister had previously admitted to making a ‘mistake’ by fielding his wife against Supriya Sule during the Lok Sabha elections. The remarks also came amid buzz that Bhagyashri — the daughter of state minister Dharmarao Baba Aatram — would cross over the the Sharad Pawar-led faction and contest elections against her father.

“You should support your father and help him win because only he has the capacity and determination to develop the region. The society never accepts breaking one's own family. I have experienced the same and accepted my mistake,” Pawar said.

Also Read | Watch video: BJP MLA Prashant Bamb grooves to ‘Khaike Paan Banaras Wala’

The statement was made during a during a rally in Gadchiroli amid speculation about a potential contest between Bhagyashri and her father in the upcoming state assembly elections.

The NCP has faced criticism from several quarters after its poor showing in the Lok Sabha elections. The party became a constituent of the Mahayuti alliance in the state last year following a rift within the Sharad Pawar-founded party.

Also Read | Sena minister ‘feels nauseous’ sitting with NCP MLAs, Ajit Pawar-led party says…

The development came mere days after Maharashtra Minister Gulabrao Patil stoked debate about a rift within the ruling alliance with a sharp swipe at state Finance Minister Ajit Pawar. State Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar however insisted on Saturday said that everything was going well in the Mahayuti.

“A department as incompetent as the finance department...it would be better if I did not utter those words. My file must have gone to the finance department 10 times, yes, 10 times... After going there, our file used to continuously come out negative, continuously negative but I did not leave it and neither did the people with me leave it,” Patil had said earlier this week.

Also Read | Z plus security may be an attempt to spy on me, says Sharad Pawar

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Catch all the Business News, Politics news,Breaking NewsEvents andLatest News Updates on Live Mint. Download TheMint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Sep 2024, 10:58 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsMaharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says breaking family was a mistake: ‘Society never accepts…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    151.25
    03:59 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -0.5 (-0.33%)

    State Bank Of India

    782.60
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -36 (-4.4%)

    Bharat Electronics

    283.65
    03:58 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -6.95 (-2.39%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    176.65
    03:56 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    -4.55 (-2.51%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Gujarat Fluorochemicals

    3,809.40
    03:41 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    282.65 (8.01%)

    Glenmark Life Sciences

    1,149.55
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    56.05 (5.13%)

    SBI Cards & Payment Services

    800.40
    03:55 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    32.9 (4.29%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India

    537.50
    03:48 PM | 6 SEP 2024
    20.55 (3.98%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,360.00-384.00
      Chennai
      73,310.00-578.00
      Delhi
      73,460.00-68.00
      Kolkata
      73,310.00285.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.76/L0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Politics

      More From Popular in Politics
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue