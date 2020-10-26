Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar tests positive for Covid-19

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has tested positive for the novel coronavirus . Ajit Pawar has been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai where he is undergoing treatment for the infection. In a message, Pawar said his health condition is fine. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine. As a precautionary measure I have admitted self to Breach Candy Hospital on the advice of doctors," the NCP leader said.

Pawar, 61, was feeling feverish after his recent visit of rain-affected areas in Pune and Solapur districts. On Thursday, Pawar tested negative for coronavirus but was in home quarantine as a precautionary measure.





Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (File pic) tests positive for #COVID19, he is admitted to a hospital in Mumbai: Office of Deputy CM pic.twitter.com/salHeIHTUW — ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2020

Earlier, Devendra Fadnavis, former Maharashtra chief minister, had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Meanwhile, India's total Covid-19 cases surged to 79,09,960 today, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The number of total active COVID-19 cases stood at 6,53,717 after a decrease of 14,437 in the last 24 hours. .

With 1,41,001 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 14,60,755 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 43,264 have died so far.

Over a dozen Maharashtra ministers have tested positive in the last few months. They include Varsha Gaikwad (School Education), Eknath Shinde (Urban Development), Bacchu Kadu (MoS, School Education), Nitin Raut (Energy), Hasan Mushrif (Rural Development), Jitendra Awhad (Housing), Ashok Chavan (Public Works), Dhananjay Munde (Social Justice), Sunil Kedar (Animal Husbandry), Balasaheb Patil (Cooperation), Aslam Shaikh (Ports, Textile), Abdul Sattar (MoS, Rural Development), Sanjay Bansode (MoS, Environment) and Vishwajeet Kadam, MoS for Cooperation.

